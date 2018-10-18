Senator Melaye Insists Governor Bello Trying To Kill Him

Published:





Senator Dino Melaye (PDP-Kogi West) has insisted that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State was planning to kill him.





Governor Bello has however described the allegation as a blatant lie and arrant noise aimed at drawing unnecessary attention to him and urged the Senator to leave him out of his problems.





Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, the lawmaker said that the governor has instructed the security agents in the state to arrest him whenever he visited the state.





Melaye said: “The governor wants me out of circulation, he doesn’t want me around to campaign for my reelection. Information reaching me is that he wants me to be arrested, arraigned by a Kangaroo court, locked up and then I wouldn’t be able to campaign





"I have written the President, United Nations, UK embassy, CJN, AU, ECOWAS, German, Canadian embassies. This is the fourth assassination attempt on my life.





"I was in Lokoja on the fateful Thursday, I drove past the Government House after a one-hour meeting with Senator Ogbeha resident in GRA, my convoy and that of the Governor met and at the end of the day they did not arrest me in Lokoja.





"I was in Koton-Karfe where I had a meeting in the residence of Musa Ahmodu former SSG, I was also in Gegu where I had a meeting. Only for my house to be invaded at 1.00am, thank God that I had an Intent that they were coming, if not they were to come and kill me.





"I was in Lokoja throughout the afternoon they could not arrest me and my house is known to everybody. I have been moving around as a free Nigerian, my office is known to people so if they want to arrest me over something that happened July, 19th and all these, while they have not taken any proactive step only to burgle into my residence at 1 am with 30 SARS some of whom were not in uniform.





"It was obvious that it was another assassination attempt like they did on the 18th of July, On that 19th of July, I was with some persons on my convoy when they opened fire on us.





"I was a victim of an assassination attempt and am being invited to answer some questions, is that not funny?.





"They opened fire on my car spraying it with bullets, if not for the bulletproof and the grace of God but they have turned around to say that I sponsored hoodlums to attack policemen who were on duty.”

