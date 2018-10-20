Senator Magnus Abe Reportedly Dumps APC For PDP

Published:





The lawmaker representing Rivers South-east district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe, has reportedly left the All Progressives Congress (APC).





According to reports, the lawmaker has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Magnus Abe, who has had a long-running battle with the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, had contested the gubernatorial primary of the APC.





CKN News had reported that the National Leaders of the APC had backed the indirect primary that produced Tonye Cole as the candidate of the party, to the chagrin of Senator Abe.

