Senator David Dafinone Is Dead

Senator David Dafinone has died on Sunday morning in Lagos State, aged 91 years old.





Speaking to journalist, his son Ede Dafinone, who confirmed the passage of the late administrator, described his father as a man who will be greatly missed.





“He was a father who stood by us no matter what and he sacrificed so much for us and the nation,” he said.





An Accountant, Senator Dafinone was a consummate politician and Senator of the Second Republic from 1979-1983, he was chairman of the board of trustees Nigerian Internat.Biog. Center, Apapa, Lagos and was a Fellow Institute Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Institute Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, National Geography Society; member Nigerian Institute International Affairs, International Biographical Society (life), National Policy Council, and Urban Land Institute.





Source: Vanguard

