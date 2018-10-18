Senate Pays Omo-Agege’s Entitlements After Court Order

Published:





Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, representing Delta central, has received the entitlements accrued to him during his suspension by the Nigerian Senate.





The Delta central was suspended after he instituted a suit against the Senate in April. He filed the suit following the moves to suspend him.





Senator Omo-Agege was eventually suspended for 90 legislative days.





However, in May, a federal high court in Abuja nullified the suspension and ordered that he be paid his entitlements.





At the court on Thursday, Omo-Agege’s counsel, Alex Izinyon, aid his client was paid on October 12 after Nnamdi Dimgba, the judge handling the case, issued a warning to Senate President Bukola Saraki.





CKN News recalls that the Delta central had initiated committal proceedings asking the court to send Saraki to prison as punishment for flouting the verdict ordering the Senate President to ensure that he is paid his entitlements.





The hearing was scheduled for last Thursday but the Senate President did not have legal representation in court.





Thereafter, Justice Dimgba gave Saraki “another chance ” and adjourned the matter until Thursday.





Senator Omo-Agege’s counsel told the court that Omo-Agege was presented with nine cheques after the warning but there was a shortfall of N6 million that the aides of the Senate President have promised to rectify.

