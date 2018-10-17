Senate In Disarray As PDP, APC Lawmakers Clash Over Sitting Position

Published:





There was a rowdy session at the Senate on Wednesday after the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, declined Senator Godswill Akpabio’s request to make a contribution.





Trouble started after a lawmaker of the opposition PDP Senator Bassey Akpan (Akwa Ibom North-East) had raised a point of order to inform the Senate about how the APC primary allegedly threatened the peace in his state.





It was learned that Senator Akpabio, who recently defected from the PDP to the APC, raised a point of order to respond to Akpan.





But the former governor of Akwa Ibom, who resigned as Minority Leader of the Senate in August, was not allowed to speak by the Senate President, who said that Akpabio could only do so from the seat allocated to him.





This was challenged by the Majority Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, and several other senators tied to the APC.





At this point, the Senate became disorderly as Senator Dino Melaye (PDP Kogi West) went about exchanging abusive words with APC senators.





Responding to insinuations that he was biased, the Senate President said Akpabio was sitting where was not earmarked for him.





The disagreement was eventually resolved when Akpabio apologised and Saraki called on the Clerk to allocate seats ahead of their next meeting.

