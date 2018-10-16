Senate Finally Approves N53bn For ONSA, Security Agencies Ahead Of 2019 Election

Published:





The Nigerian Senate has approved a total sum of N53 billion ‎for the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and security agencies for the supervision of the 2019 general elections.





Apart from ONSA, the Department of State Services, DSS, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSDC, Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS are expected to benefit from the fund.





The Senate committee on appropriation recommended the approval after its report on the budget was adopted at plenary on Tuesday.





CKN News reports that the development is coming a week after the lawmakers approved N189bn for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the running of ‎the elections.

