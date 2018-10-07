Sen Hunkuyi Wins PDP Senatorial Ticket After Losing Guber Primary In Kaduna

Published:

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi representing Kaduna North Senatorial District has won the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) ticket for District.



The Senator had last week contested for the governorship ticket of the party and had come second after Isa Ashiru.





The party had allowed him the right of first refusal being one of the current set of senators that defected from the All Progressives Congress to the PDP.



It was learnt that Hunkuyi indicated interest in vying for the Senate and was allowed to contest alongside two others. Hunkuyi polled 158 votes to emerge winner of the primary which took place at the PDP zonal office in Zaria.



Other aspirants who participated in the senatorial primary election are Jafar Mohammed who polled 90 votes and Bilkisu Soba who garnered 74 votes.

