Saraki, Dogara Absent At Independence Day Parade

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara were both missing during the 58th independence anniversary parade at the Eagle Square, venue.





Saraki and Dogara have recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Also absent at the event was former President Olusegun Obasanjo.





President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and other prominent personalities attended the ceremony.





Also at the event were the former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Other cabinet members also attended the ceremony.

