Sanwo Olu,Deputy ,APC Chieftains Visit Ambode

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state, on Tuesday visited Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of the state, at the government house, Alausa, Ikeja.



Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu’s deputy, and James Odunmbaku, leader of the Mandate Movement, the group which backed Sanwo-Olu to pick the governorship ticket, were among the APC leaders who joined Sanwo-Olu.



This is the second time Ambode would be seen publicly with Sanwo-Olu since he lost his reelection bid.



The first time was when both of them walked into the Eagle Square, venue of the ruling party’s national convention in Abuja, earlier in the month.





Last week, Ambode promised to lead a strong campaign for Sanwo-Olu.

