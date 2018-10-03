Sanwo-Olu Issues Statement Over His Victory At Lagos APC Primary

Published:

The Director General, Babajide Sanwo-olu Campaign Organisation, Tayo Ayinde has issued an official statement following their victory at th 2019 Lagos APC gubernitorial primaries that held accross the state on October 2nd.





'We express our gratitude to all our faithful members for the loyalty, commitments and determination to our great party by participating in the direct gubernatorial primary election in Lagos State on the 2nd of October 2018. In the same vein, we also like to appreciate the overwhelming moral supports received from non members of our great party during the exercise" he said.





The statement also said, 'our sincere appreciation also goes to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and all the leaders of our great party for holding true tenet of democracy'.





At this juncture, it is pertinent to acknowledge the gallantry displayed by the security agencies, the cooperation of the press and exhibition of close observation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the just concluded direct primary of our great party.





Most importantly, we are grateful to members of the state chapter of our great party who voted for Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu en-masse during the gubernatorial primary election and making him

emerge as flag-bearer of our great party for the general election in 2019.





We urge our entire members to remain focused and work assiduously towards the general election in 2019.





Comrade Olusesan Daini, Director Media and Publicity, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organization (BOSCO)

2nd October 2018

