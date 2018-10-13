Salesman Steals 52 Computers From Employer Within 3 Weeks Of Resumption

Published:





A 31-year-old salesman has been arrested after he allegedly connived with robbers to break into his employer's shop in Ogun state and cart away valuables.





Michael Daniel was arrested following a complaint by Ms Titilayo Ero of Dorf Royal Events Centre, Asero, Abeokuta, police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi said.





He said the woman reported that she had about 52 computer monitors in her store only for her to discover in August that the store had been burgled and all the monitors were stolen.





He added:





Detectives swiftly moved into action and invited the salesman who was barely three weeks old in the employment of the centre. When he was thoroughly interrogated, he confessed to being the brain behind the dastardly act.





He said the suspect explained that he invited one Smith Ajao, 23, to join him in the night for the operation. Ajao was later traced to a hotel in Sango Ota and was arrested.





The police spokesperson said the suspects led detectives to Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos, where 48 of the computer monitors were recovered. The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

Share This