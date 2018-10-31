Rotimi Amaechi Escapes Another Dangerous Situation Days After Surviving Plane Crash

Published:





Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, escaped what could have been a tragedy just days after he was involved in a scary plane incident.





The minister was in the South-Western region of Nigeria on the monthly inspection of the Lagos/Ibadan Railway Modernization Project. After the inspection which ended at 8:30 pm, the former governor of Rivers state was reportedly returning to Lagos when his car developed a fault along Abeokuta road.





The car which had a faulty brake, started to overheat and was also leaking oil. The car had to be parked along the road and the minister got out just in time and into another vehicle while his aides attended to the faulty car.





Supporters of the minister have taken to Facebook to share the news and rejoice with him.





Over the weekend, just two days before the car incident, the minister and other passengers had a scary experience while flying from Port Harcourt to Lagos.

