Rochas Okorocha Calls For Immediate Arrest Of Ahmed Gulak

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has called for the arrest of the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election committee in the state, Ahmed Gulak.





A serving Senator, Hope Uzondima and Okorocha’s son-in-law, Uche Nwosu were announced as winners in the primary election in the state.





Prior to the commencement of the election, Gulak had left the state under controversial circumstances, claiming Okorocha attempted to abduct him.





Reacting in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, the governor denied the allegations by Gulak.





The statement reads in part: “We call for the arrest and prosecution of Alhaji Gulak because there is punishment for his anti-democratic action and his false claim of a kidnap attempt. We must begin to tell men like Gulak and Senator Hope Uzodinma that it cannot be business as usual.





"Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, former Political Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan and of course, the Chairman of the disbanded Imo State Governorship Primary Election Committee had told the media on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 that he fled Owerri by 4 am because agents of Governor Rochas Okorocha had attempted to kidnap him and three other members of the 12-member Committee. The media had reported what he told them.





"If you ask me, men like Alhaji Gulak can’t build a nation. They not only constitute a serious threat to our promising democracy but also danger to this great nation. Giving men like him national assignment like the one he was sent to Imo State to do was just licensing him to blackmail the nation and put our democracy to ridicule. And there are certain lies or actions a man who had been the Political Adviser to a former President of the nation should have overgrown, no matter the temptation.





"The childish tale of his attempted kidnap was just an afterthought. He knew he didn’t act well his part and was only trying to see how he could come out from the tight corner he had boxed himself into.





"The man called Alhaji Ahmed Gulak flew into Owerri by 12:45 pm on Monday, October 1, 2018, being the day slated for the Guber primary. And let him publish his flight documents to prove us right or wrong. They went straight to the Police Headquarters where they deposited all the materials for the governorship primary.





"After that, the committee members entered into a lengthy meeting with the candidates, stakeholders, and Heads of Security Agencies in the State. The meeting lingered till6:30 pm. At the end of the meeting, he announced that the primary would now hold on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.





"And reporters who were at the Police Headquarters waiting for the outcome of the meeting went and reported that the Imo primary would now hold on Tuesday, October 2, 2018. At the end, they went to their hotel to clean up and eat.





"With all these activities, the courtesy call he was to pay on the governor with members of his committee could not take place till.8:45 pm that Monday. The courtesy call lasted for about an hour. All said and done, they left the Government House for their hotel at about9:55 pm.





"They lodged at Rockview Hotel Owerri that shares fence with the Police Headquarters and the other end of the hotel, the Owerri Prison, with Soldiers on guard. The hotel is also close to the Government House Owerri with a team of Mobile Policemen on twenty-four hours duty.





"So, the question patriotic Nigerians should ask Alhaji Gulak is that, if you left Government House by 9:55pm and you claimed you fled Owerri by 4am, and considering the location of Rockview Hotel where they lodged, then, when and where did the kidnap attempt take place?





"And why should he be kidnapped when the materials for the primary were kept at Police Headquarters. And of what value would have his kidnap served anybody since he didn’t have any material and the primary hadn’t been conducted.”

