Robber Re-arrested Five Days After Release From Prison

A robbery suspect has been rearrested by operatives of the police five days after he was released from Ikoyi prisons.





It was learned that the operation was carried out by the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State police command.





CKN News gathers that the suspect, Tunde Okunola, 26, was re–arrested in Marwa Roundabout, Lekki.





Police operatives, reports say, arrested him with an accomplice, Segun Adigun, 27, while trying to rob one Gift Omini at about 4:45a.m. last Wednesday.





Okunola, who was released from Ikoyi Prisons on Friday, October 5, was re-arrested after robbing a lady of her mobile phone while riding on a motorcycle popularly known as okada.





According to the police, Okunola said that he had spent six months and two weeks in Ikoyi Prisons before being released days before nemesis again caught up with him after committing another crime.





Pleading for mercy, the he said he was a trained barber and was looking for funds to secure freedom from his boss in Lagos.





Spokesman for the police, CSP Chike Oti, said the police were doing everything possible to get hold of criminals in the state.

