Ripples Continue Over The Raping And Killing Of Female Model In Akure

Published:

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has asked the state police command to identify the killers of Ajila Seun, a model and graduate of Adeyemi College of Education in Ondo town.



She was allegedly raped and stabbed to death around Sunday Bus Stop in Akure.



Akeredolu gave the directive on Saturday through a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye.



The governor asked the police to ensure that Seun’s killers were arrested and prosecuted accordingly.



He expressed sympathy with the family of the deceased and assured them that his administration would support the police to arrest the perpetrators of the act.



Akeredolu promised that every part of the state would be adequately protected.



He urged youths in the state to rededicate themselves to hard work and shun acts capable of truncating their future.



He promised that his administration would continue to implement policies that would create enabling environment for the youths to prosper.



He said, “Ondo State is not a haven or safe place for criminals and their backers to carry out their heinous crimes.



“It is either they change from their evil ways or the long arm of the law catches up with them.



“Let Seun’s killers be aware that they will be fished out wherever they are hiding.”



The governor asked the state police command to go after the killers for prosecution and ensure that the deceased and her family get justice.”

Share This