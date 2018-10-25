Revealed:Atiku ,Secondus Call Stopped Ike Ekweremadu's Defection From PDP

Published:

Telephone calls made by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, and the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, were said to have pacified Ekweremadu and made him drop his alleged threat to leave the party, it was learnt on Wednesday.



Ekweremadu is believed to be angry that he was not picked for the position of the running mate to Atiku in next year’s election.



As the highest political office holder in the party from the South-East where the position was zoned to Ekweremadu was believed to have positioned himself for the slot.



He was also said to have been sidelined in the decision-making that led to the picking of a former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, as Atiku’s running mate.



Ekweremadu was believed to have wondered what would be his position in both the party and the government if Atiku wins the presidency.



A member of the National Working Committee of the party, who spoke on condition of anonymity with our correspondent, said Ekweremadu’s fear was justified.



He said, “It is clear to us that the South-East will not produce the DSP in Atiku’s government. It will not also have any special role to play in the party as well. So, what will become of Ekweremadu? Will he return to the Senate as ordinary member?”



However, when the threat to leave the party became rife, both Secondus and Atiku were said to have made telephone calls to Ekweremadu to assure him of the party’s respect for him.



Ekweremadu is presently out of Nigeria.



“I can tell you that both Secondus and Atiku had called Ekweremadu. They had asked him not to be worried and that the party had tremendous respect for him,” the source added.

Share This