Rev. Mbaka Attacks Buhari Again

The spiritual director of Adoration Ministry in Enugu, Southern Nigeria, Rev. Father Ejike Camillus Mbaka, says the corruption President Muhammadu Buhari came to fight has started fighting him.





Mbaka, who predicted the emergence of President Buhari in 2015 presidential election, lamented that the looted funds said to have been recovered by the Buhari administration has not been made use of by the administration.





While reviewing the state of the nation as Nigeria marks it’s 58 Independence anniversary, the controversial Catholic Priest who spoke during his weekly prayer programme at Adoration ground, Emene, Enugu, southeast Nigeria, said the only option left was for the people to rise up and confront the oppressors with a view to effecting real change.





His words: "Our leaders have failed us, and all of them visit abroad when they are sick and come back. One day God will raise a government. One day God will raise a government that will punish all the past leaders that have not done well.





"Like this case of Buhari and co, all this money they said they have recovered, where is the money, from who and who did they recover the money from? When will the recovered money be made use of? Who actually is fooling who?





"By Monday now we will celebrate independence; how many years, 58? A man who is 58 years and still wearing pampers! Zero power stability. Go to this Kenya of yesterday, go to this Ghana of yesterday; and the worst is that most of what they use to develop their wealth come from this country. What wickedness.





"That is why all of them are fighting Buhari because he said stop looting, but the corruption he came to fight started fighting him; and fought him down. Now you people cannot be silent again.

