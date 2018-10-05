Restaurant Owner Murdered By Her Employee [Graphic Photos]

Published:

A restauranteur was hacked to death in the early hours of today, by one of her employees, at her Ikpoba hill home in Benin, Edo State.





The deceased had employed the suspect, identified as Collins, a Tiv from Benue state, to be helping her split firewood and fetch water. She also provided him with accommodation in her house.





However, around 1a.m, today, neighbors heard screams from her house, but were too scared to check what was happening, only for them to discover the lady dead in the morning, with her head split open, axe cuts all over her body and her eyes plucked.





Collins fled, immediately, after perpetrating the act and no one knows what made him kill his boss. The body of the deceased has since been taken to the morgue.

