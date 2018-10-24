Reps Urge Buhari To End Killings In Kaduna, Other States

Published:





The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the killings of innocent Nigerians in Kaduna State and across the country.





The lawmakers also called for tighter security by security agencies to quell the attacks, saying that Nigeria was gradually sliding into anarchy





CKN News reports that over 50 lives were reportedly lost in Kaduna State, starting from October 18, after a crisis erupted at Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.





It quickly spread to neighbouring communities and Kaduna metropolis within days, forcing the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew on the affected areas.





The Minority Whip of the House, Hon. Yakubu Barde, whose constituency was in the heart of the conflict, brought a motion on the floor to inform members that several victims were also abducted and had yet to be released.





Barde added that but for the intervention of Governor Nasir el-Rufai and security agencies, the mayhem would have continued to spread like wildfire.





The motion asked security agencies, especially the police, to identify the perpetrators of the mayhem and bring them to justice.





As members debated the motion, they also noted that there was always a religious and ethnic coloration to conflicts.





Lawmakers said this was made worse by the apparent unwillingness of government at all levels to punish the sponsors of such conflicts.





Some of the members noted that the buck stopped on the table of Buhari, the chief security officer of the federation, to ensure that justice was served in all situations.





For instance, a member from Lagos State, Hon. Oghene Emma-Igoh, said the lives of Nigerians must be accorded due respect.





A similar view was expressed by the Chairman, House Committee on Works, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, who said he was saddened that the country was being assessed by the number of mass graves in many states.

