Red Cross Heartbroken Over Killing Of Aid Worker

The International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) says it is heartbroken over the execution of Hauwa Leman, one of its health workers abducted in March by a Boko Haram faction, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).





In a statement on Tuesday, the organisation described the murder of the aid worker as a despicable act of cruelty.





CKN News recalls that the Islamic State West Africa Province had executed Leman after the expiration of the October 14 deadline.





Reacting, Nigeria’s minister of information, Lai Mohammed, said the government did “everything any responsible government should do” to save Leman and Saifura Ahmed, another aid worker that was earlier killed.





However, speaking on Leman’s death, the organisation tweeted on Tuesday: “Hauwa was a friend and daughter. She was a midwife, helping women in their most painful and vulnerable moments, bringing life into the world.





“Hauwa was not yet 25. We will never know what her life would go on to hold,” tweeted Red Cross.





ICRC’s regional director for Africa, Patricia Danzi, said: “The news of Hauwa’s death has broken our hearts. We appealed for mercy and an end to such senseless murders. How can it be that two female health care workers were killed back-to-back? Nothing can justify this.





“Hauwa and Saifura’s deaths are not only a tragedy for their families, but they will also be felt by thousands of people in Rann and other conflict-affected areas of north-east Nigeria where accessing health care remains a challenge. We urge the group holding Alice and Leah to release them safely,” Danzi added.

