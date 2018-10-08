Reasons Emerge On Why Tambuwal Lost PDP Presidential Ticket

Published:

Investigations has showed that Tambuwal, who had been projected to win, was rejected at the convention by the delagates because of the alleged overbearing attitude of the Governor of Rivers State, Mr Nyesom Wike.



The former Speaker of the House of Representatives was also said to have failed to break into the ranks of the Board of Trustees of the party.



“When the BoT asked its members not to ally with any presidential candidate, Atiku appointed some members of the board into his campaign organisation,” a member of the board said.



Another source said that the insistence by Wike that the convention must hold in Port Harcourt despite opposition by some members of the National Executive Committee of the party, made those opposed to Tambuwal to increase in number.



It was learnt that some delegates and their sponsors, extended their anger at Wike to Tambuwal.



The source said, “Some believed that Wike wanted to impose a presidential candidate on the party.



“Some northern delegates met and vowed not to allow southerners to impose a candidate on them.”



A source also said that his ability to stand against the ruling All Progressives Congress and his deep purse to finance the presidential election worked for Atiku.



A top source said, “We all know that Atiku can considerably finance the campaign with little donations from party members. We don’t think Tambuwal has such capacity.”

