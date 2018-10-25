Real Reason Keyamo Keeps Slandering Atiku - Omokri

Published:





Reno Omokri, a former presidential media aide, says the only reason Festus Keyamo keeps slandering Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is because President Muhammadu Buhari has no achievements to campaign on.





CKN News reports that Keyamo, who is Buhari’s campaign chief for 2019 elections, has been attacking Abubakar on various issues since he clinched the PDP Presidential ticket for next year election.





Reacting to the attacks in a tweet on Thursday morning, Omokri, said when a man’s future intimidates his enemies, they focus on his past.





The former presidential media aide tweeted: “There is only one reason, and one reason only that Festus (Stephanie Otobo) @FKeyamo keeps on slandering @Atiku with lies about his past.





“It is because @MBuhari has no achievements to campaign on. When a man’s future intimidates his enemies, they focus on his past”, the tweet

