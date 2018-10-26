Ras Kimono’s Wife Buried In Lagos (Photo)

Published:





The body of Efemena Okedi, wife of late Reggae star, Ras Kimono has been laid to rest today at Atan cemetery, Yaba, Lagos.





Late Okedi was Ras Kimono’s manager and a member of his band when they were alive. She passed away on June 10, at a Lagos hospital shortly after the death of her husband.





She was buried at exactly 10.45 a.m. in a solemn mood amid tears from friends and family.





The officiating minister at the internment, Pastor Emmanuel Ajomafuwe, described the deceased as an epitome of love and asked people to give praise to God for a life well spent.





Okedi was the third and closest wife of Ras Kimono.

