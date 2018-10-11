Quramo Writers’ Prize 2018 Top 5 Unveiled

Published:

Quramo Publishing has unveiled the Top 5 finalists of the Quramo Writers’ Prize 2018, two weeks after announcing the Top 10 finalists.





The winner of the 2018 edition of the prize will be announced at the award ceremony scheduled fo r Sunday October 21, 201 8 . The annual prize is awarded to an unpublished fiction manuscript . Last year, Samuel Monye emerg ed the winner for his manuscript, Give Us Each Day .





The Top 5 entries are, in alphabetical order: Achalugo Ezekobe, Boys on Jumping Trousers; Ani Obiamaka Splendour, The Girl Who Saw Tomorrow; Chioma Mildred Okonkwo, All That Glitters; Emmanuel Michael, Running Waters and Oriasotie Emmanuel Ehimare, When Yesterday Saved Tomorrow.





The executive publisher of Quramo P ublishing , Mrs. Gbemi Shasore, said, “ W e are very thankful to our judges , led by the amazing Aduke Gomez , for their painstaking wor k in picking our Top 5 entries. We look forward to crowning a winner on Sunday October 21 and to publicly presenting Give Us Each Day, the debut novel from Samuel Monye (QWP 2017 winner).”





In addition to Ms Gomez, the other judges for the Quramo Writer’s Prize 2018 include Kunle Kasumu, Edify Yakusak, Ego Boyo and Kayode Kofoworola.





For more information about the Quramo Writers’ Prize 2018 or if you would like to attend the award ceremony on October 21, 2018, email info@quramo.com





Share This