Prime Minister May To Receive McCain Institute’s “In The Arena” Award

The Right Honourable Theresa May is to be presented the McCain Institute’s inaugural “In The Arena” award by Mrs. Cindy McCain at a Tuesday evening gathering in London. The dinner, held to benefit the work of the McCain Institute for International Leadership, also features a conversation about global challenges with former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and Mrs. McCain.



The award recognizes the Prime Minister’s leadership in putting the United Kingdom at the forefront of global efforts to combat modern slavery. In 2015, as Home Secretary, May introduced the Modern Slavery Act, the first of its kind in the world.





She also appointed the UK’s first Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner, and launched the Call to Action to End Forced Labour, Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking, which has now been endorsed by over 80 countries. Prime Minister May is also chairwoman of the UK Modern Slavery Taskforce, which is an ambitious, multi-agency response to tackling modern slavery, both at home and internationally.

“Theresa May is a fierce defender of human rights and a global force for good in the fight against human trafficking. John would be proud, and we’re tremendously honored to present her with the McCain Institute’s In The Arena award,” said Mrs. Cindy McCain. “We are privileged to have her continued leadership of unfailing courage and character.”

“First as Home Secretary and now as Prime Minister, I have made tackling modern slavery a personal mission,” said Prime Minister May. “This is a global problem, which requires a global response and we must continue to do whatever it takes to end these horrific crimes.”

May added, “Senator John McCain’s faith in humanity led him to speak out against modern slavery, and I would like to thank all those supporting the McCain Institute today in fighting what I believe is the great human rights issue of our time.”

About the McCain Institute for International Leadership

The McCain Institute, founded in 2012 as part of Arizona State University, is located in the heart of Washington, D.C. Inspired by the leadership of Senator John McCain and his family’s legacy of public service, the McCain Institute is a non-partisan, do-tank dedicated to advancing character-driven leadership in the U.S. and abroad. The Institute seeks to advance security, economic opportunity, freedom and human dignity, and has made the fight against modern slavery one of its hallmark programs. Learn more at mccaininstitute.org and follow along at #InTheArena.

About the McCain Institute’s In The Arena Award

The In the Arena award is not for the critic, but for the doer of deeds. Senator John McCain proudly modeled and espoused the philosophy set forth in Teddy Roosevelt’s famous 1910 speech praising those who have the courage and determination to get “in the arena” and fight for a cause, rather that critiquing from the sidelines. This award is given to salute extraordinary, character-driven leaders who conspicuously and bravely fight to defend human rights, foster security and advance freedom.

