President Buhari Orders Deployment Of More Security Operatives To Kaduna

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to deploy more security operatives to Kaduna State following violence in the area recently.





A traditional ruler, His Royal Highness, the Agom Adara, was killed in the ensuing violence with the Kaduna State Government later relaxing the curfew it imposed on the State.





Buhari said this on Tuesday during a visit to the state where he condoled with the people of Kaduna over the killings.





"Violence shatters and divides people and stifles the prospect of any community that succumbs to its tragic logic,” Buhari said.





According to him, “The Federal Government commends the efforts of the Kaduna State Government to respond to and manage the crisis."It has been an instance of successful collaboration between the national and sub-national governments to secure a state and restore calm.”





In addition, he said “More federal security assets are being provided at the request of the Kaduna State Government to help uphold peace.





"The Federal Government will continue to work to ensure that more security assets are recruited and deployed across the country to more visibly project the presence of the state, and the authority of the government.





"There is no doubt that we need to place more police and other law enforcement personnel on the ground to protect law-abiding citizens, secure our people and deter and arrest criminal elements.”

