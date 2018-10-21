President Buhari Condemns Killing Of 55 People In Kaduna State

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday condemned the killing of at least 55 people in Kasuwan Magani area of Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria.





Police in the state had confirmed on Friday that the people were killed during communal crisis.





And the Nigerian leader said the frequent resort to bloodshed by Nigerians is worrisome.





“No culture and religion support the disregard for the sanctity of life,” Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement from his media aide Garba Shehu.





“Peaceful coexistence is necessary for the progress of any society and its wellbeing.”





The President noted that without communal harmony, the environment for the conduct of everyday businesses in the country would be impossible to achieve.





“Violence cannot be an alternative to peace. On the contrary, reliance on violence leads to ultimate self-destruction,” he added.





“Violence is an ill wind that blows nobody any good. Embracing peace is a necessity.”

