Presidency Reacts To Reappearance Of IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media, Garba Shehu, said the sudden appearance of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has vindicated the federal government.





The IPOB had disappeared when military men invaded his residence in Afaraukwu in Abia State.





Following his disappearance, the federal government was accused of kidnapping and even killing Kanu. However, the IPOB leader last week resurfaced in Jerusalem where he was seen praying.





Speaking in an interview with the BCC Hausa Service, he said the government has been vindicated of accusations of assassinating or kidnapping Kanu.





Shehu said: “If it happens to be true, the video footage showing Mr. Nnamdi Kanu; the truth has been revealed about his alleged assassination against the Nigerian government.





"This fairy tale went up to United Nations General Assembly where some IPOB members staged a protest accusing Nigeria government of kidnapping and even killing of Mr. Kanu.”





Shehu also stated that with the re-appearance of Kanu, people will know who lied between the government and those that made accusations.

