Presidency Reacts To Obasanjo's Endorsement Of Atiku

Published:

Share This

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday declared that gang up against President Muhammadu Buhari towards the 2019 presidential election will not stand.Buhari, according to him, will win the 2019 presidential election as all gang ups against him will fall.Adesina made these remarks on his Twitter handle, @FemAdesina on Thursday, which coincided with the day the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.Obasanjo tactically endorsed Atiku to win the 2019 presidential election.But Adesina declared that the harder the gang up against President Buhari, the harder the fall.“The harder they come, the harder they fall. 2019 presidential election on my mind,” Adesina stated on his Twitter handle even though he was not specific on the issue he was reacting to.