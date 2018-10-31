Presidency Reacts To Atiku’s Promise To Restructure Nigeria

Published:





The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar is promising restructuring to get votes, according to the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Itse Sagay (SAN).





Sagay said that Atiku never made attempts to restructure the country while he was Vice President between 1999 and 2007.





“On the claim by Atiku that he will restructure Nigeria within six months, I think Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has answered that question,” Sagay said in a statement.





“Atiku was in power for eight years with Olusegun Obasanjo. Obasanjo is the most hostile person in the whole world to restructuring.







“His opposition to restructuring was simply unbelievable and Atiku was with him as second-in-command.





“Throughout this period, Atiku never expressed any unhappiness or displeasure about it. Jointly, they totally discouraged and stamped out any idea on restructuring.





“But Atiku is a smart man. Seeing that the South-South, South-East and some minorities in the South-West are now using restructuring as a battle cry, he now wants to harness it as a campaign programme so as to get support and votes.





“He is obviously not sincere. It is just a campaign ploy and Nigerians can see through the deceit.”

