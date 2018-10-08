Presidency: Most Nigerians Want Atiku ...Peter Obi

Published:

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has described the victory of Alhaji Abubakar Atiku as a consummation of the wishes and desires of most Nigerians, both high and low.



In a message he sent to the press on Sunday evening, Obi emphasised that what the PDP delegates did in Port Harcourt was a mirror of what Nigerians wanted – free and transparent election. Obi said that because all the candidates were imminently qualified, with each coming with his support base, that the victory of Atiku showed that he was widely accepted. He commended other contestants for putting up brave contest and conducting themselves in a way befitting true leaders in name and in fact.



Describing Nigeria as a nation that has derailed off the paths of development due to what he called cumulative leadership failure, Obi said that going by Atiku’s wealth of experience, track record of wealth-creation, knack for identifying excellence among excellent people, detribalised nature and perfect understanding of the ills of the country, that he has confident that Alhaji Abubakar Atiku has all it takes to restore the glory of Nigeria.



“Having personally followed him in the past six months, listened and interacted with him on a number of issues negatively affecting our society, I observe in him a person who has the burning desire to leave a footprint in the sands of time.”



While calling on Nigerians to offer him full support, he thanked Gov. Nyesom Wike for providing a conducive atmosphere for the Convention.

