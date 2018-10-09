Policeman Accused Of Shooting Colleague Dead During Osun Election

Published:





A policeman has been accused of shooting dead a police sergeant in Osun state during the elections.





The deceased, identified as Owai Owai a.k.a ‘Temple’. was among the police officers deployed to secure Osun governorship election last month. He was shot on the chest and his family members claim that witnesses told them he was shot by another officer identified as Theophilus Aghaulor with police number 410022.





Owai Owai who is from Adim Baise local government area in Cross River State, reportedly called his family member on that fateful day and promised to return home for a visit after the Osun election, but he was killed over a dispute that had to do with money.





The family of the deceased have now taken to Facebook to ask for justice while claiming the officer who shot their brother is now on the run.

