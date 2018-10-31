Police Vows To Investigate Death Of Unilag Final Year Student

Published:





A 400-level student of the Department of Microbiology, University of Lagos, Adeniyi Ogundijo, died shortly after writing his final year exams.





Men of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba are currently investigating the circumstances that led to his death. While some people claim the deceased committed suicide over his poor academic performance, his friends claim that he was killed by unknown persons.





One of the coursemates of the deceased who spoke anonymously said the results of their examination were released as they prepared for their graduation.





“We have a Whatsapp group chat and a course mate broke the news on the platform. The course mate had spoken to a relative of Niyi (Ogundijo), who said she lost her brother.





The course mate asked to see his photo. Lo and behold, it was him. Although we got the news yesterday (Monday), we learnt he died on Saturday. A family member said he was with his friends when the incident happened. We also learnt that he had yet to return home since we finished the final exams.





“We have seen the results of all our papers. There are insinuations that he took local insecticide, Sniper. He was probably killed and those who did it made it appear like he committed suicide. Two of his friends have been arrested by the police. To the best of my knowledge, Niyi was a good student. He interacted well with people and had no reason to kill himself.”



A family member of the victim, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said Ogundijo was on a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 2.2 (Second Class Lower), adding that he did not know the result of the final exams.





“I don’t know where people got the idea that my brother committed suicide because he failed some courses. Why should he wait till his final year to do that? I have been in worse situations. I know my brother was a loner and could be quiet, but it did not mean he was depressed.





I spoke to him this week and we had a good conversation. There was no issue with the family or anybody at all. About five of his friends have been arrested over this. Although I don’t know about the results of their final exams, his CGPA was 2.2 before the incident happened.” the relative said





A text message purportedly circulated by the Office of the Dean of Students Affairs, Prof. Ademola Adeleke on the death of the undergraduate reads





“I am saddened to confirm the untimely death of Mr Ogundijo Adeniyi Samson, of the Department of Microbiology with Matric no. 140807008. We have spoken to the father, who confirmed the death. He, however, declined to give additional information on the cause, nature or time of death. The DSA is arranging a condolence visit to the family. Kindly stop the speculation on the cause of death''.





Also speaking on the death of the undergraduate is the Principal Assistant Registrar, Communications Unit, University of Lagos, Mrs Taiwo Oloyede, who said the cause of death is yet unknown. She added that the victim died outside the campus.





“The cause or nature of his death is not known. Here at the University of Lagos, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and we wish eternal rest for the soul of the departed''.





Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, Chike Oti, said investigation carried out so far by the police, shows that the deceased died after consuming Sniper.





“The deceased was a student who normally visited his friend from time to time. His friend and uncle lived in the same house. He had gone on the visit as usual when the friend and uncle later went out. By the time they returned to the house, they found him dead with an empty container of Sniper.





However, the police are looking at a possible case of murder. Forensic investigation is being carried out on his corpse. Meanwhile, the uncle and friend are in our custody.” he said.





Source: Punch

