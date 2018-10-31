Police To Charge 400 Shi’ites To Court For Terrorism

Published:





The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has placed all commissioners of police on red alert over the activities of members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).





Police spokesman Jimoh Moshood, said the commissioners, especially those facing likely threats by the Shi’ites, to deal with them decisively in accordance with the law.





His words: “They are to deal decisively in accordance with the law with the sect and prevent the group from causing breakdown of law and order in those states,” he said.





Moshood said the IG had directed a thorough investigation and prosecution of the 400 members of the sect arrested by the police in Abuja on Tuesday.







The police spokesman said the suspects would be charged to court for terrorism.





Moshood said the police boss condemned the attack on police personnel and the setting ablaze of a police vehicle, warning that lawlessness and disturbance of public peace will not be condoned.





“The full weight of the law will be applied on perpetrators of violence and lawlessness that can lead to breach of the peace, and law and order anywhere in the country,” he added.





The police implored residents of FCT and other states to be vigilant and go about their lawful engagements without fear.

