Police Officer Behind The Killing Of Daughter Of Former Finance Minister In Abuja Still Undergoing Interrogation

Published:

The Nigerian Police says the Police officer allegedly responsible for the shooting of the daughter of former Minister of Finance Ms Anita Akapson is still undergoing disciplinary process.







To Advertise Here:Call 08037217013



It would be recalled that a plain clothed police officer shot and killed 31-year-old staff of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Anita Akapson, on October 13, 2018, around Katampe new extension, Abuja.

Share This