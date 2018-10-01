Police Issues Phone Numbers Of CP,All Area Commanders As APC Guber Primaries Holds Today

Lagos Police Command avails the public numbers to call in distress situation

In view of the governorship primaries of the All Progressive Congress coming up tomorrow October 1, 2018, the authorities of Lagos State Police Command wishes to avail members of the public phone numbers of some senior officers through which they can draw attention of the Police to situations requiring their intervention during the primary election.

Although adequate security arrangement has been made for the election, the move is to ensure a hitch free exercise and quick police intervention in distress situations.

Below are the phone numbers, names and designations of officers concerned :

1. CP Imohimi Edgal, Commissioner of Police Lagos State 08033040870

2. DCP Ayuba Elkanah Nabuni Deputy Commissiner of Police Administration 08033422152,,

3. DCP Muhammed Ali Ari, Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations 08073666669

4.ACP Mohammed Danladi, Area Commander A, Lagos Island 08034080088

5. ACP Sani Sabo, Area Commander B Apapa 08038452224

6. ACP Godwin Eze, Area Commander C Surulere.

7. ACP Akinbayo Olasoji, Area Commander D Mushin 08037140083

8. ACP Yusuf Ajape, Area Commander E Festac

9. ACP Ibrahim Zungura, Area Commander F, Ikeja 08052058001

10. ACP Arumse, Area Commander G Ogba 08033464144

11. ACP Miller Dantawaye, Area Commander H, Ogudu 08036695572

12. ACP Felix Oben, Area Commander J Elemoro 08033320682

13. ACP Hope Okafor, Area Commander K Morogbo 08026279242

14. ACP Ishola Olarenwaju, Area Commander L Ilashe, 0810321160

15 ACP Toyin, Area Commander M Idimu 09093927982

16. ACP Mohammed, Area Commander N Ijede 07010070004

17. ACP Abdulsalam Gazali Alade, Area Commander P Alagbado 08033539984

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal enjoins lagosians, particularly party faithfuls to shun acts capable of breaching the public place during the primary.