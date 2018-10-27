Police Inspector Arrested Over The Death Of His Lover In Lagos Hotel

Published:





Inspector Friday Ogbeifun, a policeman attached to Border Patrol Unit, Ilaro, Ogun State, is currently undergoing investigation over the circumstances surrounding the death of his lover at a hotel in Igando, Lagos State.





It was gathered that the inspector and his lover, identified simply as Esther, had checked in at the hotel on Dele Toye Street, Igando, on Monday around 8pm to have fun and while they were in the facility, the woman, a mother of five, slumped and was rushed to the Igando General Hospital, where she was confirmed dead on arrival.





According to a report,, the deceased was a widow whose husband died about two years ago and the corpse of the woman had been taken to the Mainland Hospital mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy.





Her lover, Ogbeifun reported himself at the Igando Police Station from where he was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.





The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Oti, confirmed the widow’s death, adding that the autopsy report was being awaited to ascertain the cause of death. He said, “The matter is under investigation. The inspector is attached to the Border Petrol Command; he is not serving in Lagos State Police Command.





However, the incident happened in Lagos and the case has been transferred to the SCIID in Yaba. They were not having sex. She just slumped and died. She was a widow.”





Source: Punch

