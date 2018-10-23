Police IG Denies Rift In The Appointment And Posting Of New DIGs

Published:

The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to a Leadership Newspaper publication dated 22nd October, 2018 on Page 6, captioned “Tension In Police As IGP Rejects DIG Promotions” credited to one Ahuraka Isah.







2. The Force wishes to categorically repudiate the story as untrue and unfounded. There is no tension in the Police and the Inspector General of Police did not reject DIGs promotion as alleged in the report or at any time show disapproval of the promotion of AIG Musa Katsina Muhammad, mni to the rank of a Deputy Inspector General of Police by the Police Service Commission. The assertion by the writer of the story that the IGP will not only write to the Presidency reporting the development but would neither decorate the Officers with their new ranks nor post the Officers to new position in line with their new ranks is incorrect and completely false.







3. For avoidance of doubt and to set the record straight, the IGP had promptly approved the postings of the newly promoted DIGs and AIGs to their duty posts via internal signals released on the 18th October, 2018 as follows:







(i) DIG Maigari Abbati Dikko, fdc as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Finance and Administration.







(ii) DIG Habila Joshak as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations.







(iii) DIG Emmanuel T. Inyang, mni as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).







(iv) DIG Agboola Oshodi-Glover, mni as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Logistics and Supply.







(v) DIG Musa Katsina Muhammed, mni as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Research and Planning.







(vi) DIG Mohammed Sani Usman as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Training and Development.







(vii) DIG Peace Ibekwe Abdallah as the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation.







4. Posting of newly promoted AIGs







(i) AIG Godwin C. Nwobodo as the Assistant Inspector General of Police, NIPSS.







(ii) AIG Adeyemi O. Samuel Ogunjemilusi as the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Department of Training and Development.







(iii) AIG Adekunle J. Oladunjoye as the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Maritime.







5. Members of the public are hereby implored to disregard and discountenance the publication insinuating that there is tension in Police as a result of the DIGs promotion.





