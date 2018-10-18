Police Give Update On Shomolu Cult Clash

Published:





The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested twenty-one persons in connection to the cult clash that occurred at the Shomolu-Bariga area of the state on Wednesday.





A statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, said the incident occurred after Ibrahim popularly known as Small Japron and one Solo, were killed at a political gathering organised by Ademorin Kuye at Home Touch, situated at No. 228, Ikorodu Road by Obanikoro Way.





The police said the deceased persons, who had involved in several cult clashes, were on the wanted list of the police for leading several cult fights in the Shomolu, Bariga, Fadeyi and Ojuelegba areas of the state.





CSP Oti said the deceased were trailed to the gathering by a rival cult group who invaded the arena and began to attack people.





The statement said the fight was however brought to an end by the police who arrived quickly at the scene and made some arrests, noting that “unfortunately for the notorious cultists, Japron and Solo, they died as a result of injuries sustained during the fight”.





In September, the police warned politicians not to gather in public places without notifying it to enable adequate provision of security and prevent hoodlums from hijacking such events.





CSP Oti in a statement on Wednesday said: “Regrettably, the host of the political meeting, Hon. Ademorin Kuye, did not inform the police of his intention to host his supporters.





The statement added that “21 persons have so far been arrested in connection with the case and are currently been questioned by homicide detectives of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti, Yaba. Also invited to Panti, is the politician, Hon. Ademorin Kuye.





"The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Imohimi Edgal has ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators of this dastardly act, vowing that the Command will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the authors of the crime are prosecuted.





"He once again requests politicians to inform the police before gathering in public places. He notes that until the INEC gives the go-ahead, political campaign at this time is illegal and those in breach of the electoral law will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement added.





Similarly, the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) noted that the situation in the area is calm and normal social and business activities have resumed.





We are still at the scene of rival cult clash in Shomolu. The situation is calm and normal social and business activities have resumed. Many arrests have been made. Suspects are assisting the police in more arrests.





We kept vigil all through the night to ensure law and order is maintained in the Shomolu-Bariga parts of the state. As at this morning, 21 people have been arrested while investigation is in progress.





Meanwhile, CKN News reports that soldiers are currently on the streets of Shomolu, Bariga and its environs to ensure law and order.

Share This