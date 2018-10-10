Police Continues Search For Killer Of Female Model

Published:

The police spokesman in Ondo State has stated that the command was still in search of the killer of a 20-year-old model, Oluwaseun Ajila.



Ajila was reportedly stabbed to death last Thursday by an unknown person in her mother’s room in Akure.



The PPRO said the boyfriend of the deceased, who was arrested over the matter, was still in the police custody while investigation was ongoing.

