Police Ban Students From Staging Anti-Ganduje Protest

Published:





The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has been warned by the police in Kano against holding on a rally to call for the resignation of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje over an alleged $5 million bribe.





An online newspaper had reported on Sunday, 14 October, 2018, that it carried out a sting operation that captured the governor on camera receiving the money. It said this happened in 2017.





The news platform, Daily Nigerian, claimed that one of the contractors agreed to fix a spy camera on his cloth while offering the bribe.





The governor’s face and body were reportedly clearly captured in nine clips, while six other clips do not clearly reveal the governor’s face.





But the governor has since dismissed the report, saying that the video was “cloned”.





However, NANS, a body of Nigerian students in tertiary institutions, wants Ganduje to step down from his position as governor.





To this end, the association informed the police of its intent to conduct a rally on 29 October from Zoo Road to Kano government house.





This was, however, rejected by the police.“I wish to warn the group leader, Comarade Isa Abubakar, to caution his members to desist from embarking on this rally,” spokesperson for the force in the state, Magaji Majia, said.





"However, we advise anyone who has a complaint or suggestion on this matter to approach the committee set up by the state House of Assembly in order to expand investigation.“But whoever is caught violating this directives would face the wrath of law,” he added.

Share This