Police Arrests Suspected Killers Of Kaduna Traditional Ruler

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Monday said some arrests have been made over the killing of the paramount ruler of the Adara, in Kaduna state, the Agwom Adara, Maiwada Raphael Galadima.

Galadima was abducted on Friday, October 19, 2018 with his wife, which sparked violence in Kasuwan Magani, that later spread to some parts of the state.

The traditional ruler was later killed by his alleged abductors after ransom was paid for his release, which triggered fresh violence despite security deployments and curfew declared in the state.

The spokesman of the NPF, DCP Jimoh Moshood, told journalists during a press conference in Abuja today that some suspects have been arrested over the killing of the traditional ruler.

Fielding questions from Journalists, Moshood said, “on that we are deep into the investigation, some suspects have been arrested, but I won’t tell you the particulars or details of these suspects.”

He said, “This is because we want to ensure that anybody that has hand in the killing of the traditional ruler for whatever reason is prosecuted.”

He said, “In Kaduna, so far we have arrested ninety three suspects for being actively responsible for the crisis in Kasuwan Magani and other crisis that occurred in locations within Kaduna state.”

He noted that forty three of these suspects are being prosecuted, while fifty are currently in Police custody while investigation is ongoing.

He explained that the ninety three suspects are from different divides and religions.

He said the Inspector General of Police directed that no stone should be left unturned in getting to the people responsible for the crisis and those sponsoring them.

