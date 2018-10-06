Police Arrests Notorious Armed Robbery Gang Leader That Dresses In Army Camouflage

Published:

The Commissioner of Police in Benue State has paraded a 25 year old armed robbery suspect, Aondowase Emberga who usually dressed in military camouflage alongside his five-member gang to torment and rob motorists and residents along the ever busy Makurdi-Lafia road.



While parading the suspects, Okon said that “the arrest followed reported cases of robbery along the Makurdi-Lafia road. The Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, FSARS, operatives deployed to the road to checkmate the activities of the hoodlums had an encounter with them few days ago at about 11pm leading to exchange of gunfire. The team while combing the surrounding bush in the morning, arrested Emberga wearing military camouflage with gunshot injury on his leg. “He confessed to be a member of the six man gang who dressed in military camouflage and had earlier engaged our security personnel. We are investigating the matter while our men are on the trail of others.”



The Commissioner added that a member of another gang was gunned down in an exchange of gunfire in Makurdi town following a distress call by robbery victims after which a pistol with two expended bullets and two cartridges were recovered from the dead robber. He said the special operation within the period also led to the arrest of three suspects in Otukpo and the recovery of four firearms from the suspects.



According to Okon, operatives of ‘Operation Zenda,’ a combined security operation on stop and search duty arrested another five suspects along Adikpo-Ugbema road and recovered 378 live ammunitions of various calibers, a telescope, knives and assorted charms. “The Zenda operatives also arrested Aondowaee Yese and Terhide Iorsase both of Ugbema in Buruku local government with two pistols, two live cartridges and a Honda motorcycle which they confessed to have snatched from a motorcyclist at gunpoint on Ugbema -Jato-Aka road.

