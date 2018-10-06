Police Arrests Five Suspected Ritualists With 11 Human Skulls In Ilorin

Published:





Kwara Police Command has arrested 5 suspected ritualists caught with 11 human skulls, various human bones and hair at Aromaradu Area of Adewole. Ilorin.





The state Commissioner of Police, Aminu Saleh made this known while parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Ilorin.





Saleh gave the suspects names as: Azeez Yakub, Salima Azeez, Isah Wasiu, Abubakar Isiaka and Soliu Yakub.





He said that investigation into the matter was ongoing and the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

