Police Arrest University Graduates Turned Notorious Kidnappers

Operatives of the IGP Monitoring Unit from Abuja in collaboration with FSARS personnel of Benue State Command, have arrested one Magudu Harris, 36, in Makurdi.





The suspect who is a graduate of Industrial Physics from University of Agriculture Makurdi (UAM), is the gang leader of a 4-man gang terrorising innocent residents of Makurdi.





He confessed to have masterminded and executed the kidnap of a female Civil Defence Officer on her way from Shelter of Glory Church and one Mrs. Veronica Jirgba from whom they collected a ransom of N1m.





Further investigation led to the arrest of another member of the gang, one Anyam Terhemen, 34. He is a 2011 graduate of Psychology from Benue State University (BSU).





Terhemen is the owner and driver of the gang's operational Golf car. Also arrested was Paul Keghuur, 27. Effort is being made to arrest a fleeing member of the gang, identified as Loho Caleb.

