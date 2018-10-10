Police Arrest Man For Sleeping With His Step Daughters, Impregnating One

Published:





The Abia state police command have arrested a man identified as Cyril Ogolo for allegedly sleeping with his twin stepdaughters who are seventeen years respectively and getting one of them pregnant.





According to reports, while the mother of the twin girls just delivered a baby for Ogolo, one of the twins is however, three months pregnant for her stepfather, who is an indigene of Opobo, in Opobo Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State and a spiritualist herbalist based in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State.





The mother of the twins left the biological father of the twins, Mr Maduabuchi in 2010 and has since been living with her lover; Ogolo with the twins who have been going to school from his house until recently when they finished their secondary final examination; WAEC and had to always be at home.





A relative of the family said the father of the girls, the twins had resisted Ogolo’s several attempts to sleep with them, but after he was said to have his way when efforts made by the girls to draw the attention of their mother to their stepfather's randy nature, failed.





According to the police source, Ogolo had petitioned one of the Pentecostal Churches where the wife worships, accusing them of aborting the baby one of the twins is carrying.





The source however said that upon the strength of the petition by Ogolo, they subjected the twins to medical test only to discover that one of them is carrying three months pregnancy for the stepfather.





The source stated that Ogolo when questioned by the investigating officer, confessed sleeping with the girls and being responsible for the child one of them is carrying.





The source added that Ogolo would be charged to court as soon as investigation into the matter was concluded.

