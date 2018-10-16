Police, APC Trying To Struggles To Recover My Stolen Mandate - Adeleke

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Osun, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the police of conniving with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop him from retrieving his “stolen mandate”.





Senator Adeleke, who made this comment in a statement on Tuesday, maintained that there is a plot is to harass and intimidate him in order to disrupt the commencement of his petition before the election tribunal.





CKN News reports that the Osun West lawmaker and four others have been charged before the federal high court, Abuja, over alleged examination malpractice.





Howvwer, Senator Adeleke is of the opinion that the examination malpractice allegation is politically motivated.





His words: “The police is in collusion with the APC in the plot to implicate me on trumped-up charges as a way of disrupting the commencement of our petitions before the Election Petition Tribunal,” he said in a statement.





“Their plan was originally to arrest me before the election so that I won’t be able to effectively participate at the governorship election but the court order and interventions stopped the evil agenda.





“Now that the APC knew the game is up and the stolen mandate is about to be retrieved, the party in collusion with the police has perfected a fresh plot to distract, harass and intimidate me.





“Nigerians are aware that the so-called examination case is politically motivated. The public is aware of the many intimidation and attacks I have been subjected to before, during and now after the election. We stand by the people and we will not surrender their mandate to anti-democratic forces.





“Let me use this medium to reassure the people of Osun state that our lawyers are on top of the situation. All necessary legal actions are being taken to stop these illegalities from standing,” the senator opined.

