Police Allegedly Kill Ex-PDP Chairman Over N100 Bribe

A former chairman of PDP in ward 4 Ahoada East local government area in Rivers state, Unwobudu Edima Sydah was allegedly shot dead by a police officer over 100 bribe in Rivers State.





The incident reportedly happened at a police check point in Obite Town, ONELGA on Wednesday, October 24th.





According to an eye witness: "A man killed a taxi driver at Obite town over the inability of the taxi driver to give them N100 they refused people to take pictures and even OSPAC members from coming close tho their station.





''This happened Yesterday 24th of October, 2018 at their usual roadblock in front of their station at Obite town. Indeed police is your friend."





Facebook user, Gideon Murray also wrote;









A fine gentleman of the highest order was murdered by some oppressors who hide as men of the Nigerian Police Force.





I am still in shock that those who we paid to secure lives and property are directly doing the contrary.





Chief Unwobudu Edima Sydah a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, ward Four in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, Two term Chaiman of the National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Ahoada Region was gruesomely murdered by men of the police force simply because he didn't give them #100 bribe they usually take.





This action of the police portends great danger and if they are left unpunished it may lead to crisis which will jeopardize the relative peace we currently enjoy in the Orashi Region.









The perpetrators of this evil crime should be brought to book so that it will serve as a deterrent to those who may have same intentions in order to ensure that our safety is guaranteed.





This incidence occurred in Obite police station opposite Obite Gas Plant in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area Of Rivers State.





I hereby call on the rank and file of the police force to ensure that justice is served and culprits are punished as stipulated by the extant laws of the land.





An injury to one is an injury to all so I urge my fellow country men and women to rally round with us in our noble campaign of demanding for Justice for the Late Chief Unwobudu Edima Sydah.













We shall not be cowed nor intimidated in the call for Justice for the departed.





It will interest you to know that this man left behind 7 children which are all teens





Let's post and repost until the whole world is aware of this dastardly act of the police force.





I call on the our amiable and dynamic Governor HE Nyesom Ezebunwo Wike CON GSSRS and HE President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to ensure that this is not one of numerous incidence swept under the carpet by the hierarchy of the police.

