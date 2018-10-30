PMS: NNPC Breaks Silence On Change In Pump Price

Published:





The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that there are no plans to review the prices of petroleum products in the country.





The came in a statement from the NNPC on Monday where it noted that it is working to ensure the availability of the products during the festive season.





"The Federal Government has no plan to review prices of white products either downwards or upwards,’’ the NNPC added.





The NNPC thus warned against the spread of falsehood as it could have an impact on the price of the commodity.





In addition, the NNPC urged the public to report any fuel station selling petrol more than the official pump price of N145 to the Department of Petroleum Resources.





"The Department is authorised to monitor and regulate the Industry’s activities" the statement noted.

