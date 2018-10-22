The Initial Posts That Got Human Right Activist ,Gwamnishu Arrested,Brutalized And Detained By Asaba DPO

Published:

A human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, has been arrested by the police from the C Division, Head Bridge, Asaba, Delta State.





Gwamnishu is the Director General of a non-governmental organisation, Behind Bars Initiative (BBI), which provides free legal service to prisoners and victims of human rights abuse.





While members of the group claimed that Gwamnishu was a victim of persecution, the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Mustapha, said he assaulted the Divisional Police Officer, C Division, CSP Eyoh Anietie.



A clip of the 29-year-old crying out for help from a police cell went viral on Sunday as members of the group alleged that he was being brutalised.



A member of the group, Gracious Ihunwo, who recorded the video, said three other members of the group were also beaten up by the police.



“Policemen, led by CSP Eyoh of Head Bridge, C Division, beat up the DG and three of our members in the station. We went for an intervention and they did not even allow him to talk,” she said in a post on the Facebook page of the group on Saturday.



Ihunwo, who later spoke , said she had followed Gwamnishu to the station for the release of a suspect.



She said, “A lady came to meet us that her brother was arrested by the police during a raid on their area. So, my boss (Gwamnishu), I and three others, went to the police station to know if the offence was bailable.



“We never knew that the DPO at the station was the one involved in the torture and death of a 17-year-old boy in Warri. My boss handled the case; the DPO was transferred to Asaba over the incident.





“My boss and two others went into the station. I was not allowed to go inside. When we got to the station, the DPO saw my boss and said, ‘You, Harrison, again?” Immediately, he slapped my boss. As he was crying and begging for help, I made a video of the incident as evidence because I knew they would deny it. The Divisional Crime Officer came out, slapped me and called me a bastard. The DCO attempted to take my phone, but I refused.



“Now, the DPO is pretending by going to a hospital and lying that my boss beat him up. That was the lie he sold to the CP. How can a civilian walk into the office of a DPO to beat him up?”



A human rights activist, Dede Uzor, in a letter to the state CP, Mustapha, demanded the unconditional release of members of the group.



Uzor, a member of the Network on Police Reform in Nigeria, asked that the DPO be removed from the station and sent for retraining.



“Recall that just last week, a lawyer serving in Onitsha was illegally detained without any cogent reason. We learnt that the lawyer was to represent a client in Warri, where the DPO formerly served. But seeing the lawyer, he was furious and accused him of standing surety for an absconded suspect. The DPO’s criminal activities and anti-human rights disposition has reached the limit.



“We unreservedly demand that the detained members of the rights group be unconditionally released; that their impounded vehicle be released without any further delay; that a written public apology be tendered to the rights activist; that a reasonable compensation be given to each of them to take care of their medical bills, among others; that the DPO should be sent for a refresher course at Orji River Police College to enable him to be in tune with the ethics of modern policing in line with the Inspector-General of Police policy; that a more police friendly and human rights police officer, who understands the ethics of the police, be sent to the division,” he said.



When called on the telephone, Harrison said he was writing his statement at the police command headquarters and could not talk.



He promised to call back



However, his two lines were switched off later.



The state CP, Mustapha, said that Gwamnishu would be arraigned on Monday for assaulting the DPO and the DCO.



He said, “We are arraigning him tomorrow (Monday). He tore the clothes of the DPO. He was at the police station for the bail of somebody. So, we are arraigning him for assault. He hit the DCO on the head. He tore the DPO’s uniform in his office.”







When asked if the DPO had had any disagreement with the victim before, he said it was only an excuse.



This was the initial story posted by the activist involving the DPO and the alleged murder of a young boy in Warri



UPDATE:



17YEARS OLD IFUNANYA AMADIKE TORTURED TO DEATH BY NIGERIA POLICE LED BY CSP EYOH ANIETIE DPO B DIVISION WARRI.



Our petition was approved for re-investigation and having promised not to hide our findings to the general public especially Deltans. Our findings below.



1st FINDING



21st June 2018,

Ifunanya was arrested with four others in Warri. During the process of torture, he lost consciousness and was rushed to Central Hospital Warri.



22nd June 2018,

His body was deposited in mortuary by the Police officers as UNKNOWN person.



5th September, 2018,

Our protest over his death canceled and Delta State Police Command approved our petition for re-investigation.



16th September, 2018,

The four accused persons arrested with Ifunanya granted bail by a Delta State High Court.



Medical report applied awaiting result from Warri Central Hospital. If the police are not certified with the medical report, Autopsy will be carried out.



TAKE NOTE:



The officers involved in killing of Ifunanya are still in service and are using Abuja connection from Inspector General of Police office to frustrate our investigations.



PUT US IN PRAYERS. SPIRITUAL, PHYSICAL ATTACK.



Help us thank Commissioner of Police Delta State command for his quick response to our call for #Justice4Ifunanya



#NigeriaPolice #EndTorture #Justice4Ifunanya



